Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Constance L. “Connie” Frank, age 75, of Upper Sandusky, died at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Connie’s family would like to sincerely thank her friends, neighbors and caregivers for their loving care and support of Connie.

Due to the pandemic, Connie requested that her family and friends stay positive and gather together when it is safe to do so. We look forward to the time when we can honor and celebrate Connie in person. A private graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Oncology Department in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!