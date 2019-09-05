LANCASTER — Constance Jean Lentz, 95, of Upper Sandusky, passed to her heavenly home Aug. 31, 2019.

A service in honor of Jean is 1 pm Friday at Forest Rose Cemetery, 1238 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, where burial will follow.

Donations may be made in memory of Jean to Hospice of Wyandot County, 105 Houpt Dr., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351; Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave., Suite 102A, Marion, OH, 43302; the Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, OH 43130; or to the staff at the Inn at Westbrook, 101 Westbrook Blvd, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Arrangements in the care of the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster.

