Connie Fatseas

SYCAMORE — Connie Elaine Fatseas, age 67, passed away peacefully in Kobacker House after a brief illness.

Funeral services for Connie will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Sycamore, with the Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kobacker House (Hospice), 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214, or Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

