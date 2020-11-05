Home Obituaries Connie F. Dingus

Connie F. Dingus

Posted on November 5, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Connie F. Dingus, age 68, of Morral, died at her residence on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Ronald E. Crates, Sr.

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 5, 2020
    2 min read

  • Robert E. Gucker

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 5, 2020
    3 min read

  • Richard F. Newell

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 5, 2020
    42 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply