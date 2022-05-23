Colleen Shaffer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Colleen C. Shaffer, 94, of New Riegel and formerly of Nevada, passed away at 6:44 a.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Colleen’s funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Elyse Cramer officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Colleen’s family and online condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com





















