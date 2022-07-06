Clifford McBride

FOREST — “Mick” Leon McBride, of Forest, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home. He was 93.

Mick was born Nov. 24, 1928, in Bloomville, to Lewis Hobart and Grace

May (Valentine) McBride. He arried Marcile Alice Geary on Oct. 28, 1946. She died June 27, 2020.

Clifford is survived by his children, Rand de (Peggy) McBride, Findlay; Steven (Sheila) McBride, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and Jody (Gary) Shields and Rodney McBride, both of Forest; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold Lewis McBride; and his daughter-in-law, Linda McBride.

Funeral services are noon Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.