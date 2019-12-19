Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Clifford Edward Wheeler passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, of complications from Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency — an incurable genetic condition. He was 73 years old.

Cliff was born Feb. 3, 1946, in Toledo. He graduated from Waite High School in Toledo in 1964, spent a short time in the U.S. Army, and then married his first wife Linda and started his family. After his wife, Linda, passed away, he met his second wife Judy at a dance.

He is survived by his second wife, Judith (Bils) Wheeler and his four children and their spouses: Kelly (Timothy) Loy, Todd (Rebecca) Wheeler, Troy (Jodi) Wheeler and Jami (Nathan) Riegel; and 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Earl Wheeler and Ruby Louise Polk; and his first wife, Linda Mae (Groll) Wheeler.

Cliff enjoyed traveling and camping all around the U.S. every summer he and his family would drive the family pickup and camping trailer across the country to explore the National Parks. He and his family visited 48 states, and even lived in four of them: Ohio, Colorado, California and Tennessee.

He had a lifelong obsession with cars and was a member of the Upper Sandusky Corvette Club.

He was a carpenter and had a passion for building houses. At one time he owned his own company, Sunnywood Shelters, building timber-frame passive solar homes.

Cliff loved playing euchre, telling tall tales, and could sell anything to anybody, if given enough time to make his case.

Cliff loved to dance, and he loved music. But most of all, he loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with his children and his grandchildren, and would more often than not spoil them rotten. His grandchildren knew that if they asked him for something, there was a good chance he would give in. He had a generous soul.

Funeral services for Clifford Wheeler are 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Visitation for Clifford is two hours before the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Alpha-1 Foundation or St. Peter’s Catholic School, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.