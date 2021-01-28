Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Cliff Johns, age 70, of Carey, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service for Cliff Johns is 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Dennis Croy officiating. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to CMJ Adventures to establish a ministry to help families caring for loved ones during their final days.

Memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

