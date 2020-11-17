Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TUPELO, Miss. — Clara Louise Schoenberger, 93, died at the home of her daughter at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held later in Ohio. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials for Clara may be made to Methodist Senior Services at MSS Development Office, P.O. Box 1567, Tupelo, MS 38802-1567, and Sanctuary Hospice at Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, 5159 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38803.

Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

