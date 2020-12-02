Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Clara L. Oberlander, age 91, formerly of 5497 Ohio 19, Bucyrus, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Carlisle Place, Bucyrus.

A graveside service for Clara is 1 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, with the Rev. Bradley Smith officiating. The family would like everybody who attends to social distance and wear a mask due to coronavirus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lemert United Methodist Church or Evangelical Faith Fellowship Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

