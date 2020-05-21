Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Christopher Gary Barth, age 66, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Funeral services for Christopher G. Barth are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Eric Anderson officiating. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

