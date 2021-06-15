Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — Our beloved Christopher Charles Russell died peacefully in his RHAM Group Home in Marion. Chris was born April 25, 1970, and died June 10, 2021.

There are so many to thank for helping with Chris’ excellent care, including MARCA Staff and his caring bus drivers.

RHAM staff are awesome and Chris truly loved each of them. We cannot thank RHAM enough.

We want to thank Capital City Hospice for providing services.

Christopher’s family would love for you to join them for a short celebration of his life at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the RHAM offices, 205 W. Center St., Marion, followed by a memorial luncheon.

Christopher would love donations to be made in his honor to RHAM. Also, they would want us to remember, Meri Kay Vanderbough, who was the inspiration behind RHAM’s development.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Christopher’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

