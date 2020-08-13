Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Christine M. Hensel, age 70, of Marseilles, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Christine M. Hensel is 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and the family suggests casual attire. Due to Covid-19, facemasks will be required for all who attend the visitation or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or The Ram Boosters and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.





















