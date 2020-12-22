Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Christine Kay Rall, age 66, of Harpster, died Dec. 20, 2020, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

A private funeral service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit BringmanClark.com.

