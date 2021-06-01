Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Christina M. Nelson, age 64, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Hospice of Central Ohio in Columbus.

A funeral service for Christina Nelson is 1 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky; and will be officiated by Pastor Barry Halter Jr. and the Rev. Soo-Hea Park. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation for Christina will be held before the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Food Center, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Nevada Lutheran Church, Martin Luther Lutheran Church or Harpster United Methodist Church, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

