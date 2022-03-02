Christina Johnson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Christina A. Johnson, age 51, of Upper Sandusky, passed peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

