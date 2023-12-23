Chloe Gatchell, age 88, of Harpster, passed away Dec. 21, 2023 at her residence.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Upper Sandusky Lions Club in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!