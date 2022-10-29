Cheryl Bennett

CAREY — Cheryl Lee “Sherry” Bennett, 75, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, with family by her side.

At Sherry’s request, a private graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, with Father Conrad Sutter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Sherry’s family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family byvisiting www.StombaughBatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!