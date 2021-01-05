Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Charlotte M. Lear, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, died Jan. 2, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

A funeral service is noon Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Anderson officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!