BUCYRUS — Charlie Bowers, 85, lived his life “a half inch from the top of the world” and on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, he completed that half inch following his passing at Magnolia Terrace in Galion.

The Bowers family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Wise Funeral Service and from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 14. A private service will be held in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Charlie will be laid to rest in Nevada Cemetery.

Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County or the St. Paul’s Building Fund and can be given at the funeral home.

Memories and photos may be shared on Charlie’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

