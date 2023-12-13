Charley Davis Jr.

Charley Tonney Davis Jr., born on April 26, 1953, in Galion, embraced eternal peace on Dec. 5, 2023, in Roanoke, Virginia.

A celebration of Charley’s life will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Elks, 320 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky. This will be a visitation-style service, allowing everyone to come and go as they please. Come and join for food and bring plenty of stories to tell about Charley.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital or Wyandot County Hospice. As we honor Charley’s memory, may we find solace in the love and laughter he shared.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Charley Tonney Davis Jr., visit the sympathy store at valleyfuneralserviceva.com

