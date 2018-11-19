Home Obituaries Charles W. “Bill” Allen

Charles W. “Bill” Allen

Posted on November 19, 2018
0

CAREY — Charles W. “Bill” Allen, of Vanlue, died at 11:32 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at the Celina Manor in Celina. He was 71.

At Mr. Allen’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

There will be a private family burial of his remains at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

The Carey Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites.

Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

