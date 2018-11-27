Charles Vogel

CAREY — Charles H. Vogel, formerly of Carey, died at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at the Meadows of Delphos in Delphos. He was 55.

The funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey, with Sister Carol Inkott officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

