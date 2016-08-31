August 31, 2016

  • search
Ad Here: 728x90
Top Header Ad
Top Header Ad
Recent News
Home
Obituaries

Charles “Tony” A. Romig

Date:
in: Obituaries
Leave a comment

SYCAMORE — Charles “Tony” A. Romig, of rural Tiffin, died at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 at Ohio State University James Cancer Center.

He was 69.

A celebration of life service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Jesse Caro officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Community Hospice Care or United Baptist Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription

Leave a Reply