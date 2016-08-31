SYCAMORE — Charles “Tony” A. Romig, of rural Tiffin, died at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 at Ohio State University James Cancer Center.

He was 69.

A celebration of life service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Jesse Caro officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Community Hospice Care or United Baptist Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.