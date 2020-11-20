Charles Steward

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Rev. Charles C. Steward, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion.

Services for Rev. Charles C. Steward are private with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rev. Charles C. Steward Scholarship Fund with checks made in care of the Wyandot County Community Foundation. Gifts may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

