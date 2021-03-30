Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Charles P. “Pat” Logsdon, age 95, of Upper Sandusky, died at 10:51 a.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery with military honors being conducted by Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. today with a prayer service to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church, WMH Foundation Hospice and Home Health, or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!