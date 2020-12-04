Home Obituaries Charles M. “Professor” Yambert

Charles M. “Professor” Yambert

Posted on December 4, 2020
0
TIFFIN — Charles M. “Professor” Yambert, 71, of rural Tiffin, died at 9:12 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the home of a friend.

There will be no visitation and services will be private. The arrangements are under the direction of the Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, OH 44883.

Memorials may be made to No One Fights Alone, 363 Ohio 103, Sycamore, OH 44882.

To offer condolences to the family, visit traunerofuneralhome.com.

