Charles Keller

KENTON — Charles E. “Chuck” Keller, age 86 of Kenton, passed away at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at his residence.

Following the wishes of Chuck, his body will be cremated and all services will be private. A time for family and friends to gather and celebrate the life of Charles E. “Chuck” Keller will be held from 6-7 p.m. Saturday at the Kenton Elks Lodge. The family has entrusted Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton, with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, it was Chuck’s request that memorial donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

