MARION — He found water and he found God.

Charles Henry Ellsworth, 71, of Marion, claimed the final victory of a 15 year battle with cancer. He made his way home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

A memorial service is at noon Saturday at Grace Baptist Church, 1560 Marion Marysville Road, Marion, OH 43302.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic.

