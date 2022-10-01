Charles Feeley

Charles “Pat” Feeley, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sept. 29, 2022, at his home.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion post No. 225 or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com

