Charles Edward Bennett, age 62, of Upper Sandusky, passed away surrounded by his family, Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic.

A funeral service for Charles Edward Bennett is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Trinity U.C.C., Wyandot County Humane Society or the Diabetes Foundation, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

