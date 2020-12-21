Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Charles E. Holman, age 82, formerly of 7389 Marion-Melmore Road, Sycamore, died at 3:55 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Autumnwood Care Center, Tiffin.

A funeral service for Charles is 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Bradley Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Benton Cemetery, Crawford County. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday before the funeral service. It will be required to wear a mask and social distance if coming to the funeral service or visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Plankton United Methodist Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

