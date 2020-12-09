Home Obituaries Charles E. Hehr

Charles E. Hehr

Posted on December 9, 2020
0
Charles E. Hehr, age 104, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Visit BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Memorial donations may be made to Fairhaven Health Care Community in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hehr family.

