Charles E. Hehr Posted on December 9, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Charles E. Hehr, age 104, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Fairhaven Health Care Community. Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Visit BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory. Memorial donations may be made to Fairhaven Health Care Community in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Bringman Clark Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hehr family. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!