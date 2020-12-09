Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Charles E. Hehr, age 104, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Visit BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Memorial donations may be made to Fairhaven Health Care Community in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hehr family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!