Charles Dirmeyer

GREENVILLE — Charles “Chuck” William Dirmeyer, 74, of Greenville, passed away at Miami Valley South in Centerville.

Private graveside services will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, at the convenience of his family.

Tribute Funeral Homes is serving the family.

Online condolences may be shared with Chuck’s family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!