SYCAMORE — Charles “Chuck” Mohr, age 85, our beloved brother and uncle, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home in Florida.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Melmore United Methodist Church, in Melmore, with Pastor Duane Weaver officiating. A private graveside service will follow later.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melmore United Methodist Church, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

