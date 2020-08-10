Charles C. Bayes Posted on August 10, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Charles C. Bayes, of Forest, died at his residence Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was 88. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, with the Rev. James Robinette officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!