Charles Buckland

CAREY — Charles Edward Buckland, age 87, of Carey, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Primrose of Findlay.

Per Charlie’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral. A private graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie’s honor to the Dorcas Carey Public Library and may be sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Charles’ family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

