Chad Cover

Chad R. Cover, age 56, of Bucyrus, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in the emergency room of Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland.

Funeral services for Chad R. Cover are 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Alzheimer’s Association, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Chad was born Oct. 24, 1966, in Bucyrus to Ronald and Sandra (King) Cover. His mother has passed away and father and stepmother, Ronald (Nancy) Cover, are living in Bucyrus. He married Lou Ann Snyder on Nov. 11, 1989, at Nevada Lutheran Church and she survives in Bucyrus.

He is survived by his two children, Clayton Cover, of Bucyrus; and Nicole (Sam) Fike, of Sycamore; along with a sister, Lori (Dale) Rowe, of Upper Sandusky.

Chad was a 1985 graduate of Wynford High School and went on to work for the former Millington Manufacturing in Upper Sandusky, and then for Goodwill Bellevue Industrial Plant, Wounded Warriors Project, and most recently he was the president for Atlas Bolt and Screw in Ashland.

He attended Bucyrus Church of the Nazarene and was very active in supporting and volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association and The Wounded Warriors Project.

For hobbies, Chad enjoyed golfing and following Ohio State football.

