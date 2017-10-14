Home Obituaries Catherine Pinkston

Catherine Pinkston

Posted on October 14, 2017
0
0
2
Catherine Pinkston
Catherine Pinkston
age 89, Tiffin

TIFFIN – Catherine A. Pinkston, 89, of Tiffin, died at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at St. Francis Home, Tiffin.

Visitation for family and friends is 6-8 p.m. Sunday with a wake service at 5:30 p.m. at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin. A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

For directions, out-of-town flower orders, to offer condolences to the family or to view the celebration of life video, go to www.traunerofuneralhome.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Candase Weatherholtz

    Candase Ray Weatherholtz

    Candase Ray Weatherholtz, age 1 of Findlay, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. A funeral service…
    October 14, 2017
    1 min read
  • Robert Lee

    Robert Peter Lee

    Robert Peter Lee, age 70, of Upper Sandusky, died surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 13,…
    October 14, 2017
    2 min read

  • Norman Risner

    Norman Risner, 68, of Carey, died at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 in the Fostoria Ho…
    October 13, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply