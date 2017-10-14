Catherine Pinkston

TIFFIN – Catherine A. Pinkston, 89, of Tiffin, died at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at St. Francis Home, Tiffin.

Visitation for family and friends is 6-8 p.m. Sunday with a wake service at 5:30 p.m. at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin. A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

For directions, out-of-town flower orders, to offer condolences to the family or to view the celebration of life video, go to www.traunerofuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!