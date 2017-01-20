Catherine Ann (McCarthy) Swavel, treasured wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, age 62, of Morral, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the James Cancer Center at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Funeral services for Catherine Ann Swavel will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Visitations will be held on Monday, January 23, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

