Carolyn I. Walton, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Jan. 28, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A private funeral service will be held with Pastors Jim Stauffer and Ken Wessler officiating. The funeral service will be available for viewing on the Bringman Clark Facebook page. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery. Bringman Clark Funeral Home will be open between 4-6 p.m. Monday for guests to pay respects and for viewing. Family will not be present at this event due to COVID precautions.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a memory.

