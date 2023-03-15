Carol Stephan

FOREST — Carol A. Stephan, age 72, of Wharton, died March 13, 2023, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Harry Launder officiating. Interment will follow in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverdale Academic Boosters or to Don Stephan for Carol’s grandchildren, Lilly, Ottalee and Oliver’s college fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

