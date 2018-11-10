Home Obituaries Carol Beard

Carol Beard

Posted on November 10, 2018
0
Carol Beard
Carol Beard

SYCAMORE — Carol V. Beard, age 87, of 207 Ohio 67 N., Sycamore, died at 6:07 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Carol are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Paul Fraser officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Indian Mill Antique Association, Mohawk Historical Society or the donor’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Jon Lucas

    Jon Lucas

    Jon P. Lucas, age 67, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, …
    November 10, 2018
    1 min read

  • Rita Herbst

    MARION — Rita M. Herbst, age 74, of Marion, passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Heartl…
    November 10, 2018
    1 min read

  • Betty R. Myers

    Betty R. Myers, age 93, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018…
    November 9, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply