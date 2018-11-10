Carol Beard

SYCAMORE — Carol V. Beard, age 87, of 207 Ohio 67 N., Sycamore, died at 6:07 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Carol are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Paul Fraser officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Indian Mill Antique Association, Mohawk Historical Society or the donor’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

