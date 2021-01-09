Home Obituaries Carol Ann Keller

Carol Ann Keller

Posted on January 9, 2021
0
Carol Ann Keller, age 72, of Upper Sandusky died Jan. 4, 2021, at her residence.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Grand Prairie Cemetery, north of Marion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital Oncology Department in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. 

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit BringmanClark.com

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is honored to serve the Keller family.

