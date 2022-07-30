Carl Ziessler

Carl E. Ziessler, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, with his family by his side at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Services for Carl E. Ziessler will be private with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences can be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

