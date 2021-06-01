Home Obituaries Carl W. Wagner

Carl W. Wagner

Posted on June 1, 2021
0
SYCAMORE — Carl W. Wagner, of Westerville, died at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Mount Carmel St. Anns Hospital, in Westerville. He was 76.

A memorial graveside service for Carl Wagner is 11 a.m. Friday at Greenlawn Cemetery, Tiffin, with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Zuehlke officiating.

