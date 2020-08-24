Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Carl Sizemore, 83, of Carey, passed peacefully at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Fair Board and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

