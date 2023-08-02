Carl Murphy

Carl E. Murphy, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, formerly of the Meeker, LaRue area, died June 23, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church of Christ, Meeker, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Bringman Clark Funeral Home was honored to serve the Murphy family.

