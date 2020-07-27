Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Carl L. Boden, 90, of Wharton, died at 9:28 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.

Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. The family is asking anyone attending visitation to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocol. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating. Burial will follow in Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery in Wharton.

Contributions may be made to the donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

