GRAND RAPIDS — Carl J. Tiell, 82, of Weston, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Bridge Hospice.

Visitation for Carl is 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. 2nd St., Grand Rapids, OH, 43522. A funeral Mass is 2 p.m. Friday at St. Louis Catholic Church, 22792 Defiance Pike, Custar, with burial to immediately follow at St. Louis Cemetery. Everyone attending the visitation and funeral are required to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions in Carl’s honor may be made to St. Louis Church or Bridge Hospice.

Hanneman Funeral Home of Grand Rapids is honored to serve Carl’s family and encourages those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting hannemanfuneralhomes.com.

